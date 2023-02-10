Public Storage's 6.35% Cumulative Preferred Share of Beneficial Interest, Series R Shares Cross 5.5% Yield Mark

In trading on Friday, shares of Public Storage's 6.35% Cumulative Preferred Share of Beneficial Interest, Series R (Symbol: PSA.PRR) were yielding above the 5.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.00), with shares changing hands as low as $18.01 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 7.27% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, PSA.PRR was trading at a 26.92% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 10.65% in the "Real Estate" category.

The chart below shows the one year performance of PSA.PRR shares, versus PSA:

Below is a dividend history chart for PSA.PRR, showing historical dividend payments on Public Storage's 6.35% Cumulative Preferred Share of Beneficial Interest, Series R:

In Friday trading, Public Storage's 6.35% Cumulative Preferred Share of Beneficial Interest, Series R (Symbol: PSA.PRR) is currently off about 0.8% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: PSA) are down about 0.2%.

