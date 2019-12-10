Public Storage's 6.125% Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series A Ex-Dividend Reminder

On 12/12/19, Public Storage's 6.125% Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series A (Symbol: PSA.PRA) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.3672, payable on 12/30/19. As a percentage of PSA.PRA's recent share price of $25.36, this dividend works out to approximately 1.45%, so look for shares of PSA.PRA to trade 1.45% lower — all else being equal — when PSA.PRA shares open for trading on 12/12/19. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 5.79%, which compares to an average yield of 6.59% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. The chart below shows the one year performance of PSA.PRA shares, versus PSA:

Below is a dividend history chart for PSA.PRA, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.3672 on Public Storage's 6.125% Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series A:

In Tuesday trading, Public Storage's 6.125% Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series A (Symbol: PSA.PRA) is currently trading flat on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: PSA) are trading flat.

