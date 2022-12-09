Public Storage's 5.60% Cumulative Preferred Share of Beneficial Interest, Series H Ex-Dividend Reminder

On 12/13/22, Public Storage's 5.60% Cumulative Preferred Share of Beneficial Interest, Series H (Symbol: PSA.PRH) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.35, payable on 12/29/22. As a percentage of PSA.PRH's recent share price of $24.24, this dividend works out to approximately 1.44%, so look for shares of PSA.PRH to trade 1.44% lower — all else being equal — when PSA.PRH shares open for trading on 12/13/22. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 5.76%, which compares to an average yield of 7.89% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. The chart below shows the one year performance of PSA.PRH shares, versus PSA:
Below is a dividend history chart for PSA.PRH, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.35 on Public Storage's 5.60% Cumulative Preferred Share of Beneficial Interest, Series H :
In Friday trading, Public Storage's 5.60% Cumulative Preferred Share of Beneficial Interest, Series H (Symbol: PSA.PRH) is currently off about 0.3% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: PSA) are off about 0.6%.
