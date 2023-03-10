Public Storage's 5.60% Cumulative Preferred Share of Beneficial Interest, Series H About To Put More Money In Your Pocket

On 3/14/23, Public Storage's 5.60% Cumulative Preferred Share of Beneficial Interest, Series H (Symbol: PSA.PRH) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.35, payable on 3/30/23. As a percentage of PSA.PRH's recent share price of $24.00, this dividend works out to approximately 1.46%, so look for shares of PSA.PRH to trade 1.46% lower — all else being equal — when PSA.PRH shares open for trading on 3/14/23. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 5.76%, which compares to an average yield of 7.73% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. The chart below shows the one year performance of PSA.PRH shares, versus PSA:

Below is a dividend history chart for PSA.PRH, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.35 on Public Storage's 5.60% Cumulative Preferred Share of Beneficial Interest, Series H :

In Friday trading, Public Storage's 5.60% Cumulative Preferred Share of Beneficial Interest, Series H (Symbol: PSA.PRH) is currently off about 1.3% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: PSA) are down about 3.6%.

Click here to learn which S.A.F.E. dividend stocks also have preferred shares that should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.