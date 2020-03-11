Markets
Public Storage's 5.40% Cumulative Preferred Share of Beneficial Interest, Series B Ex-Dividend Reminder

On 3/13/20, Public Storage's 5.40% Cumulative Preferred Share of Beneficial Interest, Series B (Symbol: PSA.PRB) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.3375, payable on 3/31/20. As a percentage of PSA.PRB's recent share price of $25.53, this dividend works out to approximately 1.32%, so look for shares of PSA.PRB to trade 1.32% lower — all else being equal — when PSA.PRB shares open for trading on 3/13/20. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 5.27%, which compares to an average yield of 5.13% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. The chart below shows the one year performance of PSA.PRB shares, versus PSA:

Below is a dividend history chart for PSA.PRB, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.3375 on Public Storage's 5.40% Cumulative Preferred Share of Beneficial Interest, Series B:

In Wednesday trading, Public Storage's 5.40% Cumulative Preferred Share of Beneficial Interest, Series B (Symbol: PSA.PRB) is currently off about 1.2% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: PSA) are trading flat.

