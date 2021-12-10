Public Storage's 4.875% Cumulative Preferred Share of Beneficial Interest, Series I Ex-Dividend Reminder

On 12/14/21, Public Storage's 4.875% Cumulative Preferred Share of Beneficial Interest, Series I (Symbol: PSA.PRI) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.3047, payable on 12/30/21. As a percentage of PSA.PRI's recent share price of $26.36, this dividend works out to approximately 1.16%, so look for shares of PSA.PRI to trade 1.16% lower — all else being equal — when PSA.PRI shares open for trading on 12/14/21. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 4.60%, which compares to an average yield of 6.14% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. The chart below shows the one year performance of PSA.PRI shares, versus PSA:

Below is a dividend history chart for PSA.PRI, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.3047 on Public Storage's 4.875% Cumulative Preferred Share of Beneficial Interest, Series I:

In Friday trading, Public Storage's 4.875% Cumulative Preferred Share of Beneficial Interest, Series I (Symbol: PSA.PRI) is currently off about 0.5% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: PSA) are trading flat.

Click here to learn which S.A.F.E. dividend stocks also have preferred shares that should be on your radar screen »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.