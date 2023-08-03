Public Storage's 4.700% Cumulative Preferred Share of Beneficial Interest, Series J Shares Cross 5.5% Yield Mark

In trading on Thursday, shares of Public Storage's 4.700% Cumulative Preferred Share of Beneficial Interest, Series J (Symbol: PSA.PRJ) were yielding above the 5.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.175), with shares changing hands as low as $21.33 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 8.05% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, PSA.PRJ was trading at a 13.28% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 17.08% in the "Real Estate" category.
The chart below shows the one year performance of PSA.PRJ shares, versus PSA:
Below is a dividend history chart for PSA.PRJ, showing historical dividend payments on Public Storage's 4.700% Cumulative Preferred Share of Beneficial Interest, Series J :
In Thursday trading, Public Storage's 4.700% Cumulative Preferred Share of Beneficial Interest, Series J (Symbol: PSA.PRJ) is currently off about 0.9% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: PSA) are up about 1.8%.
