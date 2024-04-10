Public Storage's 4.625% Dep Shares of Cumulative Preferred Share Series L Shares Cross 5.5% Yield Mark

The chart below shows the one year performance of PSA.PRL shares, versus PSA:
Below is a dividend history chart for PSA.PRL, showing historical dividend payments on Public Storage's 4.625% Dep Shares of Cumulative Preferred Share Series L:
Free Report: Top 8%+ Dividends (paid monthly)
In Wednesday trading, Public Storage's 4.625% Dep Shares of Cumulative Preferred Share Series L (Symbol: PSA.PRL) is currently off about 2.4% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: PSA) are off about 6.5%.
Also see: IEV market cap history
SILK Insider Buying
UCOM Options Chain
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.