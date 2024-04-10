Public Storage's 4.125% Depositary Shares Cumulative Preferred Shares Ser M Shares Cross 5.5% Yield Mark

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Public Storage's 4.125% Depositary Shares Cumulative Preferred Shares Ser M (Symbol: PSA.PRM) were yielding above the 5.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.0313), with shares changing hands as low as $18.64 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 7.82% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel . As of last close, PSA.PRM was trading at a 23.08% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 13.67% in the "Real Estate" category.

The chart below shows the one year performance of PSA.PRM shares, versus PSA:

Below is a dividend history chart for PSA.PRM, showing historical dividend payments on Public Storage's 4.125% Depositary Shares Cumulative Preferred Shares Ser M:

In Wednesday trading, Public Storage's 4.125% Depositary Shares Cumulative Preferred Shares Ser M (Symbol: PSA.PRM) is currently down about 3.1% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: PSA) are trading flat.

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.