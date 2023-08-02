Public Storage's 4.10% Depositary Shares Cumulative Preferred Shares Ser S Crosses Above 5.5% Yield Territory

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Public Storage's 4.10% Depositary Shares Cumulative Preferred Shares Ser S (Symbol: PSA.PRS) were yielding above the 5.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.025), with shares changing hands as low as $18.60 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 7.98% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, PSA.PRS was trading at a 24.04% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 16.46% in the "Real Estate" category.

In Wednesday trading, Public Storage's 4.10% Depositary Shares Cumulative Preferred Shares Ser S (Symbol: PSA.PRS) is currently down about 1.6% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: PSA) are down about 0.4%.

