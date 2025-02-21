Public Storage's 3.875% Dep Shares Cumulative Preferred Share Series N Crosses Above 6% Yield Territory

Below is a dividend history chart for PSA.PRN, showing historical dividend payments on Public Storage's 3.875% Dep Shares Cumulative Preferred Share Series N:
Free Report: Top 8%+ Dividends (paid monthly)
In Friday trading, Public Storage's 3.875% Dep Shares Cumulative Preferred Share Series N (Symbol: PSA.PRN) is currently up about 0.4% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: PSA) are off about 0.8%.
Click here to find out the 50 highest yielding preferreds »
Also see: QCRH YTD Return
LBRDA Stock Predictions
PHT shares outstanding history
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.