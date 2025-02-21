Public Storage's 3.875% Dep Shares Cumulative Preferred Share Series N Crosses Above 6% Yield Territory

In trading on Friday, shares of Public Storage's 3.875% Dep Shares Cumulative Preferred Share Series N (Symbol: PSA.PRN) were yielding above the 6% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $0.9688), with shares changing hands as low as $16.00 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 7.83% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel . As of last close, PSA.PRN was trading at a 34.16% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 12.51% in the "Real Estate" category.

Below is a dividend history chart for PSA.PRN, showing historical dividend payments on Public Storage's 3.875% Dep Shares Cumulative Preferred Share Series N:

In Friday trading, Public Storage's 3.875% Dep Shares Cumulative Preferred Share Series N (Symbol: PSA.PRN) is currently up about 0.4% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: PSA) are off about 0.8%.

