Public Storage's 3.950% Cumulative Preferred Share Series Q Cross 5.5% Yield Mark

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Public Storage's 3.950% Dep Shares Cumulative Preferred Share Series Q (Symbol: PSA.PRQ) were yielding above the 5.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $0.9875), with shares changing hands as low as $17.80 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 7.98% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, PSA.PRQ was trading at a 27.76% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 16.46% in the "Real Estate" category.
The chart below shows the one year performance of PSA.PRQ shares, versus PSA:
Below is a dividend history chart for PSA.PRQ, showing historical dividend payments on Public Storage's 3.950% Dep Shares Cumulative Preferred Share Series Q:
In Wednesday trading, Public Storage's 3.950% Dep Shares Cumulative Preferred Share Series Q (Symbol: PSA.PRQ) is currently down about 0.9% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: PSA) are down about 0.3%.
