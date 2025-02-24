News & Insights

Markets
PSA

Public Storage Reports Strong Q4 Results And Provides Optimistic 2025 Guidance

February 24, 2025 — 05:11 pm EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Public Storage (PSA), a real estate company specializing in self-storage operations in the United States, delivered an upbeat fourth quarter results for the year ended 2024.

PSA has grown with total revenues of approximately $1.18 billion, a modest increase from $1.16 billion year over year. The company's net income allocable to common shareholders surged to $564 million from $390 million last year, boosting basic EPS from $2.22 to $3.22.

For the full year, revenues grew to $4.70 billion compared to $4.52 billion in 2023, while net income allocable to common shareholders slightly declined to $1.87 billion from $1.95 billion.

Looking ahead, Public Storage provided optimistic 2025 guidance based on its portfolio of 2,565 Same Store Facilities and 508 Non-Same Store Facilities, reflecting strong core FFO per share expectations and continued market leadership.

PSA closed Monday's trading at $16.63 up 0.18 percent or $0.03 on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

PSA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.