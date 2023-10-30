News & Insights

Public Storage raises forecast for full-year revenue growth on higher occupancy

October 30, 2023 — 05:01 pm EDT

Written by Aatrayee Dasgupta and Ananta Agarwal for Reuters ->

Oct 30 (Reuters) - Public Storage PSA.N on Monday raised its full-year outlook for revenue growth and core funds from operation (FFO) per share, on higher move-in volumes and improved occupancy in its self-storage facilities.

The Glendale, California-based real estate investment trust (REIT) leases out storage spaces on a monthly basis, for personal and business use.

The REIT, which has interests in 3,028 self-storage facilities in 40 U.S. states, now sees full-year revenue growth between 4.00% and 4.75%, the midpoint of which is above its prior expected range of 3.25% to 5.00%.

Public Storage also expects full-year core funds from operation per share to be in the range of $16.60 to $16.85, slightly higher to its prior forecast of $16.40 to $16.80.

In the quarter ended Sept. 30, the company added 137 self-storage facilities, or 10.1 million net rentable square feet, to its portfolio through acquisitions.

The company reported a third-quarter core FFO per share of $4.33, up from $4.10 per share last year.

Same portfolio revenue grew to $869,715 in the third quarter, compared to $848,596 last year.

(Reporting by Aatrayee Dasgupta and Ananta Agarwal in Bengaluru. Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

((Ananta.Agarwal@thomsonreuters.com))

