Public Storage Q4 adjusted earnings of $2.72 per share

(RTTNews) - Public Storage (PSA) revealed earnings for fourth quarter that fell from last year.

The company's profit came in at $327.25 million, or $1.87 per share. This compares with $530.10 million, or $3.04 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Public Storage reported adjusted earnings of $474.89 million or $2.72 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.6% to $717.50 million from $692.46 million last year.

Public Storage earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $474.89 Mln. vs. $482.48 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $2.72 vs. $2.77 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $717.50 Mln vs. $692.46 Mln last year.

