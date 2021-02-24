Public Storage Q4 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Public Storage (PSA) announced earnings for fourth quarter that fell from the same period last year.

The company's earnings totaled $292.17 million, or $1.67 per share. This compares with $327.25 million, or $1.87 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.94 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 4.0% to $748.54 million from $719.99 million last year.

Public Storage earnings at a glance:

-EPS (Q4): $2.93 vs. $2.84 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.94 -Revenue (Q4): $748.54 Mln vs. $719.99 Mln last year.

