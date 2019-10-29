Public Storage Q3 adjusted earnings of $2.73 per share

(RTTNews) - Public Storage (PSA) reported earnings for its third quarter that rose from the same period last year.

The company's profit totaled $337.36 million, or $1.93 per share. This compares with $322.68 million, or $1.85 per share, in last year's third quarter.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 1.1% to $611.23 million from $604.71 million last year.

Public Storage earnings at a glance:

-EPS (Q3): $2.73 vs. $2.70 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $611.23 Mln vs. $604.71 Mln last year.

