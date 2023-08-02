News & Insights

Public Storage Q2 Profit Down

August 02, 2023

(RTTNews) - Public Storage (PSA), on Wednesday reported lower profit for the second quarter. The company reported a profit of $528.3 million, or $3.00 per share, compared to $603.4 million, or $3.42 per share in 2022 year over year.

Five analysts polled by Thomson-Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $2.91 per share for the quarter.

Revenue was $1.1 billion in the second-quarter compared to $1.03 billion in 2022 year over year.

Public Storage closed Wednesday's trading at $278.77, down $0.58 or 0.21% in its regular trading session.

