Public Storage Q2 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Public Storage (PSA) announced earnings for second quarter that fell from last year.

The company's profit totaled $246.12 million, or $1.41 per share. This compares with $306.41 million, or $1.76 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Public Storage reported adjusted earnings of $398.87 million or $2.28 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.62 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 0.2% to $709.29 million from $710.95 million last year.

Public Storage earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q2): $398.87 Mln. vs. $448.44 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $2.28 vs. $2.57 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.62 -Revenue (Q2): $709.29 Mln vs. $710.95 Mln last year.

