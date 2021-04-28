Public Storage Q1 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Public Storage (PSA) announced a profit for its first quarter that advanced from last year.

The company's profit totaled $385.81 million, or $2.21 per share. This compares with $313.13 million, or $1.79 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Public Storage reported adjusted earnings of $539.25 million or $3.08 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.77 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 6.7% to $767.26 million from $719.04 million last year.

Public Storage earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q1): $539.25 Mln. vs. $456.31 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $3.08 vs. $2.61 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.77 -Revenue (Q1): $767.26 Mln vs. $719.04 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $11.35 - $11.75

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.