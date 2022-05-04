Public Storage Q1 22 Earnings Conference Call At 12:00 PM ET

(RTTNews) - Public Storage (PSA) will host a conference call at 12:00 PM ET on May 4, 2022, to discuss Q1 22 earnings results.

To access the live webcast, log on to https://investors.publicstorage.com/news-events/event-calendar/default.aspx

To listen to the call, dial (888) 632-3382 (US) or (785) 424-1250 (International), Conference ID PSAQ122.

For a replay call, dial (800) 938-1594 (US) or (402) 220-1543 (International).

