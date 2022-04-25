Public Storage (PSA) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Public Storage (PSA) closed at $399, marking a -0.84% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.57%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.7%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.08%.

Heading into today, shares of the self-storage facility real estate investment trust had gained 7.01% over the past month, outpacing the Finance sector's loss of 6.24% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.26% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Public Storage as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be May 3, 2022. On that day, Public Storage is projected to report earnings of $3.59 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 27.3%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $965.73 million, up 25.87% from the prior-year quarter.

PSA's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $15.53 per share and revenue of $4.05 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +20.11% and +18.51%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Public Storage. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.67% higher. Public Storage is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Investors should also note Public Storage's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 25.92. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 15.4.

Also, we should mention that PSA has a PEG ratio of 4.13. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The REIT and Equity Trust - Other was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.85 at yesterday's closing price.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 95, putting it in the top 38% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.