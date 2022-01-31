Public Storage (PSA) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Public Storage (PSA) closed the most recent trading day at $358.53, moving -0.57% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.89%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.17%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.75%.

Coming into today, shares of the self-storage facility real estate investment trust had lost 3.74% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector lost 2.25%, while the S&P 500 lost 7.36%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Public Storage as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Public Storage to post earnings of $3.42 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 16.72%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $913.3 million, up 22.01% from the prior-year quarter.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Public Storage. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.23% higher. Public Storage is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Digging into valuation, Public Storage currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 24.89. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 14.52, so we one might conclude that Public Storage is trading at a premium comparatively.

It is also worth noting that PSA currently has a PEG ratio of 3.01. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. REIT and Equity Trust - Other stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.54 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 156, which puts it in the bottom 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

