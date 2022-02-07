Public Storage (PSA) Stock Moves -0.03%: What You Should Know

Public Storage (PSA) closed at $362.75 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.03% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.37% loss on the day.

Heading into today, shares of the self-storage facility real estate investment trust had gained 1.95% over the past month, outpacing the Finance sector's loss of 1.3% and the S&P 500's loss of 6.01% in that time.

Public Storage will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be February 22, 2022. The company is expected to report EPS of $3.44, up 17.41% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $913.05 million, up 21.98% from the year-ago period.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Public Storage should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.52% higher. Public Storage is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Digging into valuation, Public Storage currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 24.97. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 14.8, so we one might conclude that Public Storage is trading at a premium comparatively.

Meanwhile, PSA's PEG ratio is currently 3.02. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.58 as of yesterday's close.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 162, putting it in the bottom 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2022

In addition to the investment ideas discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 top buy-and-hold tickers for the entirety of 2022?

Last year's 2021 Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolio returned gains as high as +147.7%. Now a brand-new portfolio has been handpicked from over 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank. Don’t miss your chance to get in on these long-term buys

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.