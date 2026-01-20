Public Storage (PSA) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Public Storage (Symbol: PSA) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $286.85, changing hands as low as $284.73 per share. Public Storage shares are currently trading down about 2.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PSA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PSA's low point in its 52 week range is $256.54 per share, with $322.49 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $284.25. The PSA DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.