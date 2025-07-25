Public Storage (PSA) Q2 Earnings Preview: What You Should Know Beyond the Headline Estimates

In its upcoming report, Public Storage (PSA) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $4.23 per share, reflecting no change compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $1.19 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 1.8%.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Public Storage metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

Analysts expect 'Revenues- Self-storage facilities' to come in at $1.11 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +1.1% year over year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenues- Ancillary operations' at $79.66 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +8.4%.

The consensus estimate for 'Square Foot Occupancy' stands at 92.7%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 93.0%.

Analysts predict that the 'Rent per Occupied Square Foot' will reach $22.23 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $22.72 million.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Depreciation and amortization' will reach $285.08 million.

Public Storage shares have witnessed a change of -0.4% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.6% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), PSA is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term.

Public Storage (PSA)

