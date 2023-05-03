Public Storage (PSA) Q1 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Public Storage (PSA) reported $1.09 billion in revenue for the quarter ended March 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 12.4%. EPS of $4.08 for the same period compares to $2.45 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.09 billion, representing a surprise of +0.29%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +0.25%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $4.07.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Public Storage performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Revenues- Self-storage facilities : $1.03 billion compared to the $1.02 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +12.6% year over year.

: $1.03 billion compared to the $1.02 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +12.6% year over year. Revenues- Ancillary operations : $62.05 million versus $60.60 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +10% change.

: $62.05 million versus $60.60 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +10% change. Net Earnings Per Share (Diluted) : $2.65 versus the six-analyst average estimate of $2.73.

: $2.65 versus the six-analyst average estimate of $2.73. Interest and other income : $18.63 million compared to the $10.83 million average estimate based on five analysts.

: $18.63 million compared to the $10.83 million average estimate based on five analysts. Equity in earnings of unconsolidated real estate entities: $6 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $10.73 million.

Shares of Public Storage have returned -7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

The New Gold Rush: How Lithium Batteries Will Make Millionaires

As the electric vehicle revolution expands, investors have a chance to target huge gains. Millions of lithium batteries are being made & demand is expected to increase 889%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Public Storage (PSA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.