Public Storage (PSA) Q1 Earnings on the Horizon: Analysts' Insights on Key Performance Measures

Wall Street analysts expect Public Storage (PSA) to post quarterly earnings of $4.07 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 1%. Revenues are expected to be $1.17 billion, up 1.5% from the year-ago quarter.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted downward by 0.4% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Public Storage metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenues- Self-storage facilities' will likely reach $1.09 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +0.6% year over year.

Analysts expect 'Revenues- Ancillary operations' to come in at $78.36 million. The estimate suggests a change of +10.1% year over year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Square Foot Occupancy' of 91.0%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 91.9%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Rent per Occupied Square Foot' will reach $22.61 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $22.59 million in the same quarter last year.

Analysts predict that the 'Depreciation and amortization' will reach $283.00 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $285.20 million in the same quarter of the previous year.



View all Key Company Metrics for Public Storage here>>>



Shares of Public Storage have demonstrated returns of +0.6% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -4.8% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), PSA is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 256 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2024 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Public Storage (PSA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.