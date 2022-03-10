Public Storage (PSA) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Public Storage (PSA) closed at $369.67, marking a +0.01% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.43%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.34%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.62%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the self-storage facility real estate investment trust had gained 0.12% over the past month. This has outpaced the Finance sector's loss of 7.51% and the S&P 500's loss of 6.57% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Public Storage as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Public Storage is projected to report earnings of $3.56 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 26.24%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $931.51 million, up 21.41% from the prior-year quarter.

PSA's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $14.98 per share and revenue of $3.89 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +15.85% and +13.99%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Public Storage should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 5.15% higher. Public Storage is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Public Storage has a Forward P/E ratio of 24.68 right now. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 15.11.

Also, we should mention that PSA has a PEG ratio of 4.03. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. PSA's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.74 as of yesterday's close.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 110, which puts it in the top 44% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow PSA in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

