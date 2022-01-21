Public Storage (PSA) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Public Storage (PSA) closed at $353.35 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.26% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.89%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.3%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.17%.

Heading into today, shares of the self-storage facility real estate investment trust had lost 2.77% over the past month, lagging the Finance sector's gain of 3.26% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.79% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Public Storage as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Public Storage is projected to report earnings of $3.42 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 16.72%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $913.3 million, up 22.01% from the year-ago period.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Public Storage. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.14% higher. Public Storage is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

Looking at its valuation, Public Storage is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 24.35. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 14.61, so we one might conclude that Public Storage is trading at a premium comparatively.

Also, we should mention that PSA has a PEG ratio of 2.98. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. REIT and Equity Trust - Other stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.57 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 104, putting it in the top 41% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

