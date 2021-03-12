Public Storage (PSA) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 15, 2021

Public Storage (PSA) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 15, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $2 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 31, 2021. Shareholders who purchased PSA prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 18th quarter that PSA has paid the same dividend.
The previous trading day's last sale of PSA was $238.61, representing a -3.21% decrease from the 52 week high of $246.52 and a 53.58% increase over the 52 week low of $155.37.
PSA is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNCP) and AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNCO). PSA's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $6.28. Zacks Investment Research reports PSA's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 5.37%, compared to an industry average of 5.5%.
For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the PSA Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.
Interested in gaining exposure to PSA through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have PSA as a top-10 holding:
- iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF (REZ)
- iShares Trust (ICF)
- NuShares ETF Trust (NURE)
- Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE)
- FlexShares Global Quality Real Estate Index Fund (GQRE).
The top-performing ETF of this group is NURE with an increase of 24.16% over the last 100 days. REZ has the highest percent weighting of PSA at 9.49%.
