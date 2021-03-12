Public Storage (PSA) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 15, 2021

Public Storage (PSA) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 15, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $2 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 31, 2021. Shareholders who purchased PSA prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 18th quarter that PSA has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of PSA was $238.61, representing a -3.21% decrease from the 52 week high of $246.52 and a 53.58% increase over the 52 week low of $155.37.

PSA is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNCP) and AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNCO). PSA's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $6.28. Zacks Investment Research reports PSA's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 5.37%, compared to an industry average of 5.5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the PSA Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to PSA through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have PSA as a top-10 holding:

iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF (REZ)

iShares Trust (ICF)

NuShares ETF Trust (NURE)

Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE)

FlexShares Global Quality Real Estate Index Fund (GQRE).

The top-performing ETF of this group is NURE with an increase of 24.16% over the last 100 days. REZ has the highest percent weighting of PSA at 9.49%.

