Public Storage (PSA) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 14, 2021

Public Storage (PSA) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 14, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $2 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 30, 2021. Shareholders who purchased PSA prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 19th quarter that PSA has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $295.47, the dividend yield is 2.71%.

The previous trading day's last sale of PSA was $295.47, representing a -0.15% decrease from the 52 week high of $295.92 and a 61.27% increase over the 52 week low of $183.22.

PSA is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Prologis, Inc. (PLD) and Equinix, Inc. (EQIX). PSA's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $6.7. Zacks Investment Research reports PSA's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 9.81%, compared to an industry average of 1.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the PSA Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to PSA through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have PSA as a top-10 holding:

iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF (PSA)

iShares Trust (PSA)

NuShares ETF Trust (PSA)

Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (PSA)

SPDR DJ Wilshire REIT ETF (PSA).

The top-performing ETF of this group is NURE with an increase of 28.42% over the last 100 days. REZ has the highest percent weighting of PSA at 9.93%.

