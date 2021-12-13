Public Storage (PSA) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 14, 2021

Public Storage (PSA) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 14, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $2 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 30, 2021. Shareholders who purchased PSA prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 21st quarter that PSA has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $348, the dividend yield is 2.3%.

The previous trading day's last sale of PSA was $348, representing a -0.15% decrease from the 52 week high of $348.53 and a 63.98% increase over the 52 week low of $212.22.

PSA is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Prologis, Inc. (PLD) and Crown Castle International Corporation (CCI). PSA's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $8.37. Zacks Investment Research reports PSA's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 20.59%, compared to an industry average of 2.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the psa Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to PSA through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have PSA as a top-10 holding:

SP Funds S&P Global REIT Sharia ETF (SPRE)

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (ICF)

FlexShares Global Quality Real Estate Index Fund (GQRE)

Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE)

iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF (REZ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is SPRE with an increase of 8.3% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of PSA at 8.75%.

