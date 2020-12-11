Public Storage (PSA) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 14, 2020

Public Storage (PSA) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 14, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $2 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 30, 2020. Shareholders who purchased PSA prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 17th quarter that PSA has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $216.58, the dividend yield is 3.69%.

The previous trading day's last sale of PSA was $216.58, representing a -10.04% decrease from the 52 week high of $240.75 and a 39.4% increase over the 52 week low of $155.37.

PSA is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT) and Prologis, Inc. (PLD). PSA's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $6.48. Zacks Investment Research reports PSA's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -2.77%, compared to an industry average of -3.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the PSA Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to PSA through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have PSA as a top-10 holding:

iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF (REZ)

iShares Trust (ICF)

NuShares ETF Trust (NURE)

SPDR DJ Wilshire REIT ETF (RWR)

Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE).

The top-performing ETF of this group is NURE with an increase of 20.52% over the last 100 days. REZ has the highest percent weighting of PSA at 9.44%.

