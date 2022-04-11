Public Storage (PSA) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Public Storage (PSA) closed the most recent trading day at $401.80, moving -1.75% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.69%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.19%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.14%.

Heading into today, shares of the self-storage facility real estate investment trust had gained 11.74% over the past month, outpacing the Finance sector's gain of 5.85% and the S&P 500's gain of 7.88% in that time.

Public Storage will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be May 3, 2022. In that report, analysts expect Public Storage to post earnings of $3.59 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 27.3%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $965.73 million, up 25.87% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $15.53 per share and revenue of $4.05 billion. These totals would mark changes of +20.11% and +18.51%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Public Storage should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.53% higher. Public Storage is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

In terms of valuation, Public Storage is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 26.34. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 15.07.

Also, we should mention that PSA has a PEG ratio of 4.3. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. PSA's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.88 as of yesterday's close.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 148, which puts it in the bottom 42% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

