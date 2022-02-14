Public Storage (PSA) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Public Storage (PSA) closed at $355.64, marking a -0.71% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.38% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.5%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.05%.

Coming into today, shares of the self-storage facility real estate investment trust had lost 1% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector lost 3.22%, while the S&P 500 lost 6.25%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Public Storage as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be February 22, 2022. In that report, analysts expect Public Storage to post earnings of $3.44 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 17.41%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $913.05 million, up 21.98% from the year-ago period.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Public Storage. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.55% higher. Public Storage is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

In terms of valuation, Public Storage is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 24.65. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 14.81.

Also, we should mention that PSA has a PEG ratio of 2.98. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The REIT and Equity Trust - Other was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.69 at yesterday's closing price.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 172, which puts it in the bottom 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.