Public Storage (PSA) Declares $3.00 Dividend

Public Storage said on May 2, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $3.00 per share ($12.00 annualized). Previously, the company paid $3.00 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of June 13, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 14, 2023 will receive the payment on June 29, 2023.

At the current share price of $290.30 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.13%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.29%, the lowest has been 1.95%, and the highest has been 4.98%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.65 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 1.31 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.48. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.50%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1890 funds or institutions reporting positions in Public Storage. This is an increase of 25 owner(s) or 1.34% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PSA is 0.60%, an increase of 2.61%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.96% to 158,975K shares. The put/call ratio of PSA is 1.37, indicating a bearish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 20.69% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Public Storage is 350.37. The forecasts range from a low of 296.94 to a high of $385.35. The average price target represents an increase of 20.69% from its latest reported closing price of 290.30.

The projected annual revenue for Public Storage is 4,493MM, an increase of 3.92%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 11.77.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Cohen & Steers holds 8,942K shares representing 5.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,943K shares, representing a decrease of 11.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PSA by 15.09% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,045K shares representing 4.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,163K shares, representing a decrease of 1.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PSA by 11.48% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 4,657K shares representing 2.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,333K shares, representing an increase of 6.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PSA by 3.18% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,538K shares representing 2.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,455K shares, representing an increase of 1.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PSA by 9.98% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,654K shares representing 2.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,581K shares, representing an increase of 2.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PSA by 10.05% over the last quarter.

Public Storage Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2020, The Company had: interests in 2,548 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 175 million net rentable square feet in the United States, an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA which owned 241 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the 'Shurgard' brand and an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc. which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at December 31, 2020. Its headquarters are located in Glendale, California.

