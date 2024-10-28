Public Storage price target raised to $381 from $374 at Barclays

Barclays analyst Brendan Lynch raised the firm’s price target on Public Storage (PSA) to $381 from $374 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares as part of a Q3 earnings preview for the U.S. real estate investment trust and communications infrastructure sector.

