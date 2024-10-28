Public Storage price target raised to $381 from $374 at Barclays

Barclays analyst Brendan Lynch raised the firm’s price target on Public Storage (PSA) to $381 from $374 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares as part of a Q3 earnings preview for the U.S. real estate investment trust and communications infrastructure sector.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>
Read More on PSA:
- PSA Earnings Report this Week: Is It a Buy, Ahead of Earnings?
- Public Storage price target raised to $375 from $320 at Wells Fargo
- Public Storage names Chris Sambar COO
- Public Storage price target raised to $377 from $343 at Goldman Sachs
- Public Storage price target raised to $422 from $360 at Jefferies
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.