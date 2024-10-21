Public Storage price target raised to $375 from $320 at Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo raised the firm’s price target on Public Storage (PSA) to $375 from $320 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares. The firm remains cautious on storage into Q3, as move-in rates remain under pressure and valuations appear elevated. With that said, Wells has a relative preference for Public Storage, as move-in rates haven’t been cut as aggressively past 3 months; most upside from external growth picking up; most support from generalist flows as housing market improves; 2024 guide that feels more secure vs. peers; and modest multiple discount vs. Extra Space Storage (EXR).
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on PSA:
- Public Storage names Chris Sambar COO
- Public Storage price target raised to $377 from $343 at Goldman Sachs
- Public Storage price target raised to $422 from $360 at Jefferies
- Public Storage price target raised to $343 from $334 at Evercore ISI
- Public Storage Reports Mixed Performance and Occupancy Rates
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.