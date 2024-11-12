Public Storage price target lowered to $380 from $381 at Barclays

Barclays lowered the firm’s price target on Public Storage (PSA) to $380 from $381 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares. Housing-related demand remains in focus for 2025 and Barclays anticipates an increase in housing transitions after years of weakness, the analyst tells investors in a research note. However, the firm’s expectations have been slightly tempered by continuing elevated mortgage rates.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on PSA:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.