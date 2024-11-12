News & Insights

Stocks

Public Storage price target lowered to $380 from $381 at Barclays

November 12, 2024 — 05:46 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Barclays lowered the firm’s price target on Public Storage (PSA) to $380 from $381 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares. Housing-related demand remains in focus for 2025 and Barclays anticipates an increase in housing transitions after years of weakness, the analyst tells investors in a research note. However, the firm’s expectations have been slightly tempered by continuing elevated mortgage rates.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on PSA:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

PSA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.