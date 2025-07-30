Markets
PSA

Public Storage Posts Higher Core FFO In Q2 Despite Sharp Decline In Net Income

July 30, 2025 — 06:21 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Public Storage (PSA), owner of self-storage facilities in the U.S., reported second-quarter 2025 results showing growth in core funds from operations, while net income fell sharply year over year.

For the quarter ended June 30, 2025, net income attributable to common shareholders declined 34 percent to $309 million from $468 million in the second quarter of 2024.

Core FFO rose slightly to $752 million, a 1 percent increase from $745 million a year earlier. Core FFO per share improved to $4.28 from $4.23, up 1.2 percent year over year.

Meanwhile, funds from operations dropped 20.1 percent to $604 million from $756 million in the prior-year quarter, while FFO per share declined to $3.44 from $4.30.

PSA closed Wednesday's trading at $288.65, down $3.92 or 1.34 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

PSA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.