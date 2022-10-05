Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Stock's Been Sliding But Fundamentals Look Decent: Will The Market Correct The Share Price In The Future?

With its stock down 11% over the past month, it is easy to disregard Public Storage (NYSE:PSA). But if you pay close attention, you might find that its key financial indicators look quite decent, which could mean that the stock could potentially rise in the long-term given how markets usually reward more resilient long-term fundamentals. In this article, we decided to focus on Public Storage's ROE.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. In other words, it is a profitability ratio which measures the rate of return on the capital provided by the company's shareholders.

How Is ROE Calculated?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Public Storage is:

23% = US$2.3b ÷ US$10b (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

The 'return' refers to a company's earnings over the last year. That means that for every $1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated $0.23 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

Public Storage's Earnings Growth And 23% ROE

To begin with, Public Storage has a pretty high ROE which is interesting. Secondly, even when compared to the industry average of 6.6% the company's ROE is quite impressive. This probably laid the groundwork for Public Storage's moderate 6.3% net income growth seen over the past five years.

As a next step, we compared Public Storage's net income growth with the industry and were disappointed to see that the company's growth is lower than the industry average growth of 11% in the same period.

NYSE:PSA Past Earnings Growth October 5th 2022

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. Has the market priced in the future outlook for PSA? You can find out in our latest intrinsic value infographic research report.

Is Public Storage Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

Public Storage seems to be paying out most of its income as dividends judging by its three-year median payout ratio of 87%, meaning the company retains only 13% of its income. However, this is typical for REITs as they are often required by law to distribute most of their earnings. In spite of this, the company was able to grow its earnings by a fair bit, as we saw above.

Besides, Public Storage has been paying dividends for at least ten years or more. This shows that the company is committed to sharing profits with its shareholders. Existing analyst estimates suggest that the company's future payout ratio is expected to drop to 48% over the next three years. The fact that the company's ROE is expected to rise to 33% over the same period is explained by the drop in the payout ratio.

Conclusion

In total, it does look like Public Storage has some positive aspects to its business. The company has grown its earnings moderately as previously discussed. Still, the high ROE could have been even more beneficial to investors had the company been reinvesting more of its profits. As highlighted earlier, the current reinvestment rate appears to be quite low. Having said that, the company's earnings growth is expected to slow down, as forecasted in the current analyst estimates. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.

