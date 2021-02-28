Public Storage Just Beat Revenue By 5.1%: Here's What Analysts Think Will Happen Next

As you might know, Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) recently reported its annual numbers. Public Storage beat revenue expectations by 5.1%, recording sales of US$3.0b. Statutory earnings per share (EPS) came in at US$6.29, some 4.9% short of analyst estimates. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. With this in mind, we've gathered the latest statutory forecasts to see what the analysts are expecting for next year. NYSE:PSA Earnings and Revenue Growth February 28th 2021

Taking into account the latest results, the most recent consensus for Public Storage from six analysts is for revenues of US$3.07b in 2021 which, if met, would be an okay 2.4% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Per-share earnings are expected to ascend 19% to US$7.50. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$2.94b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$7.29 in 2021. So there seems to have been a moderate uplift in sentiment following the latest results, given the upgrades to both revenue and earnings per share forecasts for next year.

Althoughthe analysts have upgraded their earnings estimates, there was no change to the consensus price target of US$237, suggesting that the forecast performance does not have a long term impact on the company's valuation. It could also be instructive to look at the range of analyst estimates, to evaluate how different the outlier opinions are from the mean. The most optimistic Public Storage analyst has a price target of US$270 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$198. There are definitely some different views on the stock, but the range of estimates is not wide enough as to imply that the situation is unforecastable, in our view.

Another way we can view these estimates is in the context of the bigger picture, such as how the forecasts stack up against past performance, and whether forecasts are more or less bullish relative to other companies in the industry. We would highlight that Public Storage's revenue growth is expected to slow, with forecast 2.4% increase next year well below the historical 3.8%p.a. growth over the last five years. Compare this against other companies (with analyst forecasts) in the industry, which are in aggregate expected to see revenue growth of 5.7% next year. So it's pretty clear that, while revenue growth is expected to slow down, the wider industry is also expected to grow faster than Public Storage.

The most important thing here is that the analysts upgraded their earnings per share estimates, suggesting that there has been a clear increase in optimism towards Public Storage following these results. Fortunately, they also upgraded their revenue estimates, although our data indicates sales are expected to perform worse than the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

