PUBLIC STORAGE Earnings Results: $PSA Reports Quarterly Earnings

PUBLIC STORAGE ($PSA) posted quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported earnings of $4.21 per share, beating estimates of $2.59 by $1.62. The company also reported revenue of $1,177,430,000, missing estimates of $1,185,847,666 by $-8,417,666.

PUBLIC STORAGE Insider Trading Activity

PUBLIC STORAGE insiders have traded $PSA stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PSA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

NATHANIEL A. VITAN (Chief Legal Officer) sold 450 shares for an estimated $143,095

PUBLIC STORAGE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 490 institutional investors add shares of PUBLIC STORAGE stock to their portfolio, and 573 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

PUBLIC STORAGE Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $PSA stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PSA stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE VIRGINIA FOXX purchased up to $15,000 on 12/06.

on 12/06. REPRESENTATIVE JOHN JAMES sold up to $15,000 on 09/04.

