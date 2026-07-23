Public Storage Closes NSA Deal: What to Expect From Q2 Results?

Public Storage PSA is slated to release second-quarter 2026 results on July 29, after market close. The quarterly results are expected to reflect an increase in revenues but a dip in core funds from operations (FFO) per share.

In the last reported quarter, this self-storage real estate investment trust (REIT) reported a core FFO per share of $4.22, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.13. Results were backed by stable same-store occupancy, providing a steady operating base as lease-up assets added incremental growth.

Over the last four quarters, Public Storage outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate on all occasions, the average surprise being 1.55%. The graph below depicts the surprise history of the company:

Public Storage Price and EPS Surprise

Public Storage price-eps-surprise | Public Storage Quote

On July 22, 2026, Public Storage announced completion of the acquisition of National Storage Affiliates Trust, adding more than 1,000 properties and 550,000 storage units. NSA shareholders received 0.14 Public Storage shares for each NSA share.

Public Storage expects the deal to boost FFO per share within the first year and eventually add about $0.35-$0.50 per share through $110-$130 million in annual synergies over three to four years. A separate joint venture will hold 313 former NSA properties, with Public Storage retaining a minority stake and managing the portfolio.

Let's dive deep to get an understanding of the factors that may impact Public Storage’s second-quarter 2026 results.

Factors at Play and Projections for PSA’s Q2 Results

Public Storage’s Q2 2026 results are likely to benefit from its strong brand, scale and PS Next operating platform, which supports digital customer engagement, pricing and cost efficiency. Stable occupancy, lower churn and improving move-in rent trends should have provided some support, while non-same-store properties, acquisitions, development projects and ancillary income are likely to have remained important growth drivers.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter revenues from self-storage facilities is pegged at $1.14 billion. This suggests an increase from the $1.12 billion witnessed in the year-ago period. The consensus mark for quarterly revenues from ancillary operations stands at $90.8 million, up from the $82.4 million registered in the comparable period last year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues is pegged at $1.21 billion. This indicates a 1% year-over-year increase.

However, same-store revenue growth may have softened as weaker rental trends from late 2025 flowed through year-over-year comparisons. Sun Belt supply pressure, the Los Angeles rent restrictions and the shift of certain property-tax benefits into the first quarter could also weigh on results.

PSA’s activities during the quarter under review were not adequate to gain analysts’ confidence. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the second-quarter core FFO per share has remained unchanged at $4.25 over the past two months. It indicates a marginal decrease year over year.

Here Is What Our Quantitative Model Predicts for PSA:

Our proven model does not conclusively predict a surprise in terms of FFO per share for Public Storage this season. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an FFO beat, which is not the case here.

Public Storage currently carries a Zacks Rank of 3 and has an Earnings ESP of -0.28%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter .

Stocks That Warrant a Look

Here are two stocks from the broader REIT sector — Digital Realty Trust DLR and Cousins Properties CUZ— you may want to consider, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to report an FFO beat this quarter.

Digital Realty is slated to report quarterly numbers on July 23. DLR has an Earnings ESP of +2.30% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Cousins is slated to report quarterly numbers on July 30. CUZ has an Earnings ESP of +0.45% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present.

Note: Anything related to earnings presented in this write-up represents funds from operations (FFO), a widely used metric to gauge the performance of REITs.

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Public Storage (PSA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.