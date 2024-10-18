Public Storage : Chris Sambar Joined Company As COO

(RTTNews) - Public Storage (PSA) announced that Chris Sambar has joined the Company as Chief Operating Officer.

Most recently, Chris Sambar was President at AT&T Communications and led approximately 27,000 employees across network operations. Prior to this role, he served in various leadership positions, including sales, operations, and corporate strategy, since joining AT&T in 2002. He is a former United States Navy SEAL.

