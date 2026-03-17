Public Storage to Buy NSA: Is This a Smart Growth Move for Investors?

Public Storage PSA is set to acquire National Storage Affiliates NSA in an all-stock transaction valued at about $10.5 billion, including debt. Expected to close in the third quarter of 2026, this transformational deal in self-storage reflects a strategic push to scale up and deepen market presence.



By combining two complementary portfolios, Public Storage is positioning itself to unlock value through both size and operational efficiency while reinforcing its leadership in the fragmented self-storage sector. The combined company is expected to have a pro forma equity value of about $57 billion and an enterprise value of around $77 billion.

Expanding Scale and Market Reach for Public Storage

One of the biggest advantages of the deal is the immediate boost in scale. The acquisition adds more than 1,000 properties and roughly 69 million rentable square feet to Public Storage’s portfolio. This expansion increases exposure to fast-growing Sun Belt and other markets, where demand trends remain favorable. After the transaction, the combined company will operate nearly 4,600 locations, giving it unmatched reach across the United States. This broader footprint not only diversifies revenue streams but also enhances pricing power and brand visibility.

Synergies and Earnings Growth Potential for Public Storage

The financial case for the acquisition is equally compelling. Management expects to generate between $110 million and $130 million in annual synergies through cost savings, revenue optimization and operational efficiencies. Public Storage’s established platform, including its data-driven pricing systems, is likely to drive higher occupancy and rental rates across the acquired properties.



The deal is projected to be accretive to core funds from operations per share in the first year, providing an immediate lift to earnings and supporting long-term growth. Once synergies are fully achieved over the next three to four years, the move is expected to add roughly 35 to 50 cents per share.

Deal Structure Aligns Stakeholder Interests of Public Storage

National Storage Affiliates shareholders will receive 0.14 shares of Public Storage for each share they hold, allowing them to participate in the upside of the combined platform. This represents a total consideration of $41.68 per share based on PSA’s closing share price on March 13, 2026.



A $3.3 billion joint venture involving 313 properties will be formed, which will be owned 80% by NSA OP unitholders and 20% by PSA. Public Storage will manage these assets and earn fees while sharing ownership with existing partners, creating a balanced approach to integration and value creation.

Public Storage: A Stronger Platform for Future Growth

This acquisition highlights Public Storage’s disciplined growth strategy. The combination of expanded scale, meaningful synergies and operational improvements creates a stronger and more competitive platform. With a larger presence in high-growth markets and enhanced efficiency, the company is well-positioned to deliver steady earnings growth over time. For investors, the deal signals confidence in the long-term outlook for self-storage and reinforces Public Storage’s role as a dominant player in the industry.



However, one potential downside is integration risk. Combining more than 1,000 properties and aligning different operating platforms, partner structures and regional strategies could take time and create short-term execution challenges. If synergies are slower to materialize than expected, it may delay the anticipated earnings accretion and put pressure on near-term performance.



Over the past three months, shares of PSA have risen 10.9%, outperforming the industry’s growth of 6%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Public Storage currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Stocks to Consider

Some better-ranked stocks from the broader REIT sector are Cousins Properties Incorporated CUZ and Stag Industrial STAG, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Cousins Properties’ 2026 FFO per share is pinned at $2.93. This calls for year-over-year growth of 3.17%. Cousins Properties currently has a VGM Score of C.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Stag Industrial’s 2026 FFO per share is pegged at $2.63. This implies year-over-year growth of 3.14% for Stag Industrial.



Note: Anything related to earnings presented in this write-up represents funds from operations (FFO) — a widely used metric to gauge the performance of REITs.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the favorite stock to gain +100% or more in the months ahead. They include

Stock #1: A Disruptive Force with Notable Growth and Resilience

Stock #2: Bullish Signs Signaling to Buy the Dip

Stock #3: One of the Most Compelling Investments in the Market

Stock #4: Leader In a Red-Hot Industry Poised for Growth

Stock #5: Modern Omni-Channel Platform Coiled to Spring

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +171%, +209% and +232%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Public Storage (PSA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Cousins Properties Incorporated (CUZ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Stag Industrial, Inc. (STAG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NSA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.