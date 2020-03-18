Public Storage abandons $1.25 bln bid for Australian peer

Contributor
Shriya Ramakrishnan Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DANIEL MUNOZ

Australia's largest self-storage operator, National Storage REIT, said on Wednesday that Public Storage decided not to pursue a takeover offer of $1.25 billion, because of market conditions caused by the coronavirus outbreak.

Adds background on other bids, share movement

March 18 (Reuters) - Australia's largest self-storage operator, National Storage REIT NSR.AX, said on Wednesday that Public Storage PSA.N decided not to pursue a takeover offer of $1.25 billion, because of market conditions caused by the coronavirus outbreak.

U.S.-based Public Storage, which offered A$2.40 a share for National Storage at the end of February, was the last suitor in a three-way race for the company after two other private equity firms pulled out.

New York-based private equity firm Warburg Pincus and China's Gaw Capital Partners had each offered A$2.20 a share for the Brisbane-based firm.

Financial market volatility sparked by the coronavirus pandemic has led to a rethink of prices and contract conditions for potential Australian takeover deals, sources told Reuters earlier this week.

Shares of National Storage slumped as much as 30% to a more than five-year low after resuming trade following suspension earlier in the day pending the announcement. The broader market .AXJO was about 5% lower.

Public Storage was not immediately available for comment outside its regular business hours.

($1=1.6620 Australian dollars)

Public Storage only bidder left for National Storage with $1.25 bln bid

Market volatility puts pressure on prices in Australian M&A deals - sources

(Reporting by Shriya Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Clarence Fernandez and Christopher Cushing)

((Shriya.Ramakrishnan@thomsonreuters.com; +91 8061822842 ;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More