PUBLIC SERVICE ENTRP GRP Earnings Preview: Recent $PEG Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

PUBLIC SERVICE ENTRP GRP ($PEG) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $2,563,620,713 and earnings of $0.84 per share.

PUBLIC SERVICE ENTRP GRP Insider Trading Activity

PUBLIC SERVICE ENTRP GRP insiders have traded $PEG stock on the open market 12 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 12 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PEG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

TAMARA LOUISE LINDE (EVP & Chief Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 19,127 shares for an estimated $1,627,235 .

. RALPH A LAROSSA (Chair, President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 9,646 shares for an estimated $828,839 .

. RICHARD T THIGPEN (SVP Corporate Citizenship) sold 5,900 shares for an estimated $518,882

KIM C HANEMANN (President and COO - PSE&G) sold 955 shares for an estimated $86,115

SCOTT G STEPHENSON sold 139 shares for an estimated $12,268

PUBLIC SERVICE ENTRP GRP Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 562 institutional investors add shares of PUBLIC SERVICE ENTRP GRP stock to their portfolio, and 517 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

PUBLIC SERVICE ENTRP GRP Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $PEG stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PEG stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JOHN JAMES sold up to $15,000 on 09/04.

