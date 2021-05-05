Public Service Enterprise To Sell Solar Source Portfolio To Affiliate Of LS Power

Markets
(RTTNews) - Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (PEG) said that it agreed to sell its PSEG Solar Source LLC portfolio to Quattro Solar LLC, an affiliate of LS Power. The sale includes the 467-megawatt-dc Solar Source portfolio of 25 solar facilities located in various states and related assets and liabilities.

The PSEG Solar Source transaction is expected to close in the second or third quarter of 2021.

The net carrying value of the assets and liabilities to be sold is approximately $500 million as of March 31, 2021.

